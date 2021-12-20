Take a look at this 3 bedroom home at the end of a dead end street. Nice size living room that's open to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinets. The kitchen walks out onto the 12x12 screened in porch that over looks the private, fenced backyard with plenty of room for kids to play. Down stairs there is a large family room with cedar walls and a large cedar closet, a sleeping area and a full bath. House is in a quiet, private setting at the end of a dead end street. You must see to appreciate this home in Ironton.
3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $54,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly leading area police on a high-speed pursuit through Desloge and parts of Park Hills on T…
A fire in Desloge claimed a man's life in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Two people have been injured in separate pedestrian accidents in Park Hills and Farmington.
ST. LOUIS — Electric utility Ameren Corp. will shutter its Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County to comply with a court order that would…
The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's 29th annual Shop With a Cop event wrapped up its first day Tuesday at Desloge Walmart in what i…
Bonne Terre City Council members who gathered for the monthly meeting were introduced Monday night to the new parks director and building insp…
North County High School senior Nolan Reed signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play Division I football and continue his educat…
Because it's simply impossible to cover all the significant events that took place in St. Francois County between the years of 1861 and 1939, …
Arguably one of the most unique businesses in the Parkland area, The Magic Shop recently opened in its new location in downtown Park Hills.
Usually, it’s the cheerleaders sending up the biggest cheer, but this past week, North County School District’s Raider fans were thunderously …