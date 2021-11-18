3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $57,500

Take a look at this 3 bedroom home at the end of a dead end street. Nice size living room that's open to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinets. The kitchen walks out onto the 12x12 screened in porch that over looks the private, fenced backyard with plenty of room for kids to play. Down stairs there is a large family room with cedar walls and a large cedar closet, a sleeping area and a full bath. House is in a quiet, private setting at the end of a dead end street. You must see to appreciate this home in Ironton.