Take a look at this 3 bedroom home at the end of a dead end street. Nice size living room that's open to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinets. The kitchen walks out onto the 12x12 screened in porch that over looks the private, fenced backyard with plenty of room for kids to play. Down stairs there is a large family room with cedar walls and a large cedar closet, a sleeping area and a full bath. House is in a quiet, private setting at the end of a dead end street. You must see to appreciate this home in Ironton.
3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $57,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Williamsville at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. It was initially reported as a 3.7 m…
A Park Hills man and a child were injured in a crash on US 67 Sunday night.
A community is heartbroken at the loss of Ike the Panhandling Hound after reports of an alleged hit-and-run on Monday.
An international screen printing company headquartered in Bourbon is moving their latest operations into the former Monterey Mushrooms factory…
A tractor trailer carrying a load of groceries eastbound on Highway 32 east of Farmington ran off the roadway and overturned Tuesday at about …
The former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center will soon be getting a new life as a central institution for those suffering from homelessness…
Firefighters responded to a house fire outside of Desloge on Monday afternoon.
BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Two men were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after human remains found at a southwest Missouri home were identi…
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Brian Jones took over the North County football program in 2017, hoping to restore prominence where he once played and deep p…
PARK HILLS – One of the deeper and more talented senior classes in Central football history finally has its elusive district championship.