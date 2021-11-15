Super nice home 3 Bedroom home with main floor master and main floor laundry. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs with nice porch upstairs as well. You will love all the beauty in the wood banister, wood doors, and trim through the home. Home also features eat in kitchen, large front porch, two decks and large yard. Come see this great home today
3 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times befor…
- Updated
St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Colum…
- Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire late Monday night in Park Hills. The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire to be …
- Updated
An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.
- Updated
PARK HILLS – One of the deeper and more talented senior classes in Central football history finally has its elusive district championship.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.
- Updated
The United Way of St. Francois County will soon have a new executive director after an announcement Friday that Cassie Thomas, currently the e…
- Updated
Two dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and cat at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at th…
- Updated
ST. LOUIS — The natural gas company Spire, faced with widespread criticism this week, held a rare news conference Thursday to again warn of lo…