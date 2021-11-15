 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $69,900

Super nice home 3 Bedroom home with main floor master and main floor laundry. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs with nice porch upstairs as well. You will love all the beauty in the wood banister, wood doors, and trim through the home. Home also features eat in kitchen, large front porch, two decks and large yard. Come see this great home today

