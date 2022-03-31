 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $72,500

2 story, 3 bedroom home in West County R4 school district. The home has a very spacious living room and large eat in kitchen giving lots of space for family and friends to gather. You will enjoy the old world charm of the home's woodwork. Additional features of the home include a main floor laundry, large covered front porch and decks. Looking for a place to call home? Call today!

