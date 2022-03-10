 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $90,000

If you're looking for a great investment property, this home is it! This super cute 1.5 story cottage style home sits on a level .25 acre lot in Leadwood. Sellers are selling AS-IS. Walk into the front sunroom where you'll find the original hardwood floors that run throughout the majority of the home. Step into the spacious living room where you'll find access to the large upstairs bedroom on the second story. You'll then continue in through the kitchen with center island and a separate dining room. This is also where you'll find the washer/dryer area for main floor laundry! Down the hall you'll find the bathroom, and an additional two bedrooms. The back bedroom contains a working fireplace, and access to the back patio. Basement is unfinished. Since purchasing the home in 2019 the owners have replaced the AC unit, furnace, and hot water heater. Roof is approximately 3.5 years old. This home will not last long!

