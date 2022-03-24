Looking for a home in West St. Francois School district, check this one out. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry and detached garage is what you have been searching for. The home sit on approximately a 1/2 acres and has some fencing. Enjoy the back deck and large back yard for relaxing or entertaining. The home has a nice driveway and provides lots of off street parking. The detached garage would make a great work shop or storage area along with a spot to park a car. Call today! Don't let this one get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $99,900
