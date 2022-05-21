3 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $199,900

Wanting a new construction home but not wanting to wait for it to be built? This newer construction home is located just minutes from Potosi. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has an attached 2 two car garage, covered front porch, and is less than 2 years old. Home features an open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen. Large master suite with its own bathroom. This home is great for entertaining friends & family. You will love the LARGE fenced in yard with large patio. Call today to set up a private showing.