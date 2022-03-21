Adorable and cozy, 3 bedroom bungalow, and oh so cute! Freshly painted and move in ready. Separate dining room, updated kitchen, appliances stay. Neutral colors throughout. Laundry area. I think you will be thrilled to see the detached garage out back. Schedule your showing without delay.
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $134,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bonne Terre police officer was killed and another officer was injured early Thursday morning outside Motel 6 – formerly Bonneville Motel – i…
A 39-year-old Park Hills man was treated at Parkland Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Bonehole River Ac…
An area man was sentenced this week in Washington County after entering an Alford plea to manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of hi…
While installing an HVAC unit, Farmington School District maintenance staff overturned a bucket truck resulting in injuries Wednesday afternoon.
The Farmington Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting incident that occurred Wednesday.
Lane Burns, the Bonne Terre police officer shot and killed while on duty early Thursday morning, is transferred from the St. Francois County M…
An area man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child at his Park Hills home.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 8 in Washington County Thursday morning.
If there was a primary theme of the Bonne Terre City Council meeting on Monday night, it was to honor law enforcement officers and ask residen…
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Nine people have died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six New Mexico university students and a coach returning from a golf tournament, as well as a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.