3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $139,876

Christmas Came Early - Completely Remodeled Home - Move In Ready - New doors, light fixtures, new carpet, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, brand new stainless steel appliances plus washer & dryer that all stay with the home. Brand new french doors with built in blinds that open up to the patio and the backyard. Fresh paint throughout. New toilets and vanities in the bathrooms with a new garden tub in the hall bath. Home has a metal roof. Put a BOW on this one for Christmas and UNWRAP it to ring in the NEW YEAR!!

