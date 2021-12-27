3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $164,900

Look here! Your home search may finally be over with this adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch. Bonus is the 20 x 24 detached garage, in addition to alley access. Recently updated, open concept. Spacious bedrooms, including master suite, full bath, and large walk-in closet. Eat-in Kitchen offers custom cabinetry, appliances included. HVAC system, A/C unit is only a year old. Newer carpeting and fresh paint throughout. Full utility/laundry room. Updated bathrooms. Covered front porch. Close to shopping, food, and entertainment.