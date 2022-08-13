 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $169,900

Fresh, new, convenient is a few of the things you will notice with this 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Still being finished up but ready to start scheduling some tours. The home sits on a level lot with an alley in the back making it an awesome property for rear parking or possible future detached garage site. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings as you step into the living room with a view towards the kitchen and separate adjacent dining area. Hallway leading to the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, with a door to the backyard. All new, all electric, maintenance free home. Schedule today!

