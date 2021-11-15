 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $179,900

A property that so many people are looking for but can't ever find, here it is and you don't want to miss out! Located on a corner lot. The main house has walk-up basement under covered carport, some newer flooring, oak cabinets, solid surface counter tops, a hugh living room with wood burning fireplace. This property is total electric and has 3 covered RV/Camoer/Boat parking spaces with hookups for sewer, etc. The second living area is a one-bedroom and very tastefully finished.

