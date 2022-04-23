3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $259,900

Absolutely Beautiful Two year old home! Welcome to this three bedroom, two bath home with 1,740 sq ft of immaculately cared for living space. Open, inviting, vaulted, engineered hardwood, ceramic tile, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of kitchen cabinets, a gas fireplace, surrounded by shiplap shelving to give and that farmhouse feel. The fenced in back yard and covered patio are perfect for outside entertaining as well as privacy. You really need to see this one! Love, Love Love!