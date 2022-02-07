3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $269,900

Are You Looking for some ACREAGE? But Want to be Close to Town? Like Lots of Outbuildings? How about this 1 Level Ranch Home with Lots of Extras? Nicely Kept 3 Bdrm Home with Full Bath, Family Room & Sunroom. Mostly Hardwood Floors, Nice Windows, Furnace less than 1 Year Old. Outside Features 2 Detached Garages - 20 X 24 & 28 X 32 w/lean to. Both with Electric- Good for Your Cars, Toys or Hobbies! Property Goes to Corner of Jennings and is Fenced & Includes the Red Barn ready for Horses on the 4.35 ACRES! NO Restrictions! Convenient Location Just Minutes off Hwy 67! Central School District!