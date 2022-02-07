Are You Looking for some ACREAGE? But Want to be Close to Town? Like Lots of Outbuildings? How about this 1 Level Ranch Home with Lots of Extras? Nicely Kept 3 Bdrm Home with Full Bath, Family Room & Sunroom. Mostly Hardwood Floors, Nice Windows, Furnace less than 1 Year Old. Outside Features 2 Detached Garages - 20 X 24 & 28 X 32 w/lean to. Both with Electric- Good for Your Cars, Toys or Hobbies! Property Goes to Corner of Jennings and is Fenced & Includes the Red Barn ready for Horses on the 4.35 ACRES! NO Restrictions! Convenient Location Just Minutes off Hwy 67! Central School District!
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A glass factory that was once one of Park Hills' largest employers is shutting down.
Formal charges have been filed this week against an area man who allegedly shot a juvenile male at the Bone Hole Swimming Access outside Deslo…
Closings for Monday
Ethan D. Bryan was sitting at a back table in his favorite coffee shop when he first read the obituary and tears welled up in his eyes. It was…
An execution date has been set for a man convicted of killing a De Soto couple in 1996.
Demolition of the old County Mart grocery store building has been underway this year in Downtown Park Hills.
A warrant has been issued for an area man after allegedly being shot with his own handgun during a physical altercation that reportedly occurr…
After announcing its imminent Park Hills closure, Premier Glass USA, formerly known as Piramal Glass, plans to hold information sessions this …
Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred on Saturday in Iron County.
St. Francois County Highway Administrator John Gross presented his 2021-2022 annual report on the county’s road and bridge conditions during a…