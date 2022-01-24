3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $464,000

Great buy! The total square footage of this building is 9,648. Spectacular 1825 sq. ft. Home leaving 7,823 of garage/workshop/apartment space., with insulated 13 foot garage door. All on 2 acres m/l. The Home has Large rooms that have high 16’ & 10' ceilings, 3 bedrooms, (one bedroom in the loft) and a central vacuum system. Dual heating and cooling systems. Video surveillance system. The garage has 3 Phase electric. An additional 16x20 office, efficiency loft apartment, bathroom, along with the 13 x 36 steel loft/ storage area in the building and all new LED lighting to make the work area very bright. Ideal for running your home business with the convenience of living on site with Super Nice office space, or plenty of room for all the toys, boat, 4 wheelers and all the vehicles. The possibilities are endless with this Multi use property!