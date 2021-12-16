With just a little TLC this will make a great home. Look past the pictures and realize the value of just the acreage.Older 3 bedroom and 2 Bathroom Cavalier Mobile home. Located on a wooded lot near Franckclay. Large cedar trees and room to build additional home or another mobile. Easy access to Hwy M and Hwy BB.
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $56,500
