 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $59,500

3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $59,500

3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $59,500

With just a little TLC this will make a great home. Look past the pictures and realize the value of just the acreage.Older 3 bedroom and 2 Bathroom Cavalier Mobile home. Located on a wooded lot near Franckclay. Large cedar trees and room to build additional home or another mobile. Easy access to Hwy M and Hwy BB.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News