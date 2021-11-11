 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $74,900

PRICE REDUCTION on this WELL KEPT total electric home in lovely setting with a large PATIO, perfect for entertaining! This home has been updated and features a newer roof, vaulted ceilings, some laminate flooring, nice counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Low traffic area, Central R-3 School district with a spacious front deck overlooking level lot. This property is very clean and hard to find for this price!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News