PRICE REDUCTION on this WELL KEPT total electric home in lovely setting with a large PATIO, perfect for entertaining! This home has been updated and features a newer roof, vaulted ceilings, some laminate flooring, nice counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Low traffic area, Central R-3 School district with a spacious front deck overlooking level lot. This property is very clean and hard to find for this price!
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $74,900
