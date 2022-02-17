 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $84,000

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! This is a three bedroom one and a half bath home. It is located on a big lot of over two acres. Inside you will find a big living room, nice sized bedrooms, kitchen, and a laundry room. Outside you can enjoy with the big covered porch and two decks. Call today to setup your personal viewing.

