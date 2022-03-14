 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pilot Knob - $178,000

Very well kept brick ranch with new roof, has 3 bedrooms, l.5 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, attached 2 car garage, full basement with shower, and wood stove for additional heat if needed, newer high efficiency gas furnace, central air, covered patio, off kitchen area, 2nd 2 car garage in back, and access from back alley if needed and fenced backyard for pets. You'll love the condition of the home, with nothing to do , but move in.

