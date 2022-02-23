Well-built home, inside recently painted with great neutral colors. All new flooring on the main level, new hardwood floors, carpeting and tile. 3 bedrooms. spacious master bathroom and walk in closet. Gas fireplace in the basement, dividing the recreation/ bar/ living area with utility room and half bath. 5 city lots, fenced in back yard. From the basement you walk into 11*38 storage area with an attached furnace room and access to outside, convenient for storing riding mower. House is immaculate, central vacuum system. The RV building is 16*38, nice work area. Large storage room that could be turned into a fourth bedroom. Exterior of home is brick on three sides and fiber cement lap siding. Laundry room has base cabinets and sink. Back deck is 12*27, under roof.
3 Bedroom Home in Pilot Knob - $295,000
