 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pilot Knob - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pilot Knob - $295,000

Well-built home, inside recently painted with great neutral colors. All new flooring on the main level, new hardwood floors, carpeting and tile. 3 bedrooms. spacious master bathroom and walk in closet. Gas fireplace in the basement, dividing the recreation/ bar/ living area with utility room and half bath. 5 city lots, fenced in back yard. From the basement you walk into 11*38 storage area with an attached furnace room and access to outside, convenient for storing riding mower. House is immaculate, central vacuum system. The RV building is 16*38, nice work area. Large storage room that could be turned into a fourth bedroom. Exterior of home is brick on three sides and fiber cement lap siding. Laundry room has base cabinets and sink. Back deck is 12*27, under roof.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City fights unsightly mess

City fights unsightly mess

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News