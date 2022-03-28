Well-built home, inside recently painted with great neutral colors. All new flooring on the main level, new hardwood floors, carpeting and tile. 3 bedrooms. spacious master bathroom and walk in closet. Gas fireplace in the basement, dividing the recreation/ bar/ living area with utility room and half bath. 5 city lots, fenced in back yard. From the basement you walk into 11*38 storage area with an attached furnace room and access to outside, convenient for storing riding mower. House is immaculate, central vacuum system. The RV building is 16*38, nice work area. Large storage room that could be turned into a fourth bedroom. Exterior of home is brick on three sides and fiber cement lap siding. Laundry room has base cabinets and sink. Back deck is 12*27, under roof.
3 Bedroom Home in Pilot Knob - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The athletic director for North County School District is about to trade a Raider helmet for a Farmington Knight helmet.
An area man has been charged with forgery and tampering with a vehicle in two separate cases after being charged just last month with 18 relat…
And the winners are …
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia on Thursday were still trying to piece together what happened and whether any adults will face criminal charges after seven children took prescription medicine and ended up in the hospital.
An area man was sentenced this month to eight years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Two area men face burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Farmington house and hiding from police inside a crawl space.
An area motorcyclist was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 21 in Iron County on Monday.
Oak Knoll Apartments triggered 93 noncompliance records with the Missouri Housing Development Commission over the past decade.