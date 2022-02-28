 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $129,500

3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $129,500

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the city limits of Potosi. Home features a master suite, 20x30 detached garage, covered porch, privacy fenced much more. Home is located across from a park, great for kids to play. You are within walking distance of downtown.This beautiful home will not last long. Call today to set up a showing.

