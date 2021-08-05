 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $144,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $144,900

3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $144,900

Brand new home ready for your family! This adorable home has three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. You'll love the open floor plan. This one is a beauty. You'll want to check it out.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News