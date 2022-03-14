 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $164,900

Adorable 3 bed, 1 bath ranch home. Large open living room hardwood floors. Bedrooms also have hardwood floors. Kitchen/dining combo. Full basement with lots of space to finish to your liking. Large driveway, attached carport with a storage area. Situated on a nice level lot that backs to trees.

