3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $174,900

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is located conveniently just outside of Potosi and has public water/sewer. This home features and open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, large fenced back yard, concrete driveway, shed and much more. Plenty of room in the backyard for entertaining friends and family or let the dog run. Home features a master bedroom with its own bathroom as well. Home is located in a great area on a dead end road. Call today to set up your private showing!