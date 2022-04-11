 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $184,750

This 3 bed 2 bath full brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Potosi and within walking distance of downtown. Home features a large living room, large kitchen, separate dining room, wood burning fireplace and much more. Master suite has it own private full bath. There is a tuck under garage with work bench as well. Great back yard and shed for storage. Call today to set up a private showing.

