This 3 bed 2 bath full brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Potosi and within walking distance of downtown. Home features a large living room, large kitchen, separate dining room, wood burning fireplace and much more. Master suite has it own private full bath. There is a tuck under garage with work bench as well. Great back yard and shed for storage. Call today to set up a private showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $184,750
