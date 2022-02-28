3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $199,000

This beautiful BRICK HOME is located in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!! It has over 2500 square feet of living space, which include: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, full finished basement with second kitchen, large family room. You will love the large over deck off the back of the home, great to have a barbecue with family and friends. There is a two car over sized garage and a workshop are off the back of the house. This home has been maintained well and has an HVAC that is only 3 years old. A house in this neighborhood will NOT LAST long! Schedule a showing TODAY!