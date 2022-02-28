 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $199,000

This beautiful BRICK HOME is located in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!! It has over 2500 square feet of living space, which include: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, full finished basement with second kitchen, large family room. You will love the large over deck off the back of the home, great to have a barbecue with family and friends. There is a two car over sized garage and a workshop are off the back of the house. This home has been maintained well and has an HVAC that is only 3 years old. A house in this neighborhood will NOT LAST long! Schedule a showing TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP works crash from pursuit

MSHP works crash from pursuit

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several crashes in recent days, including a juvenile male who was injured as he was allegedly fleei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News