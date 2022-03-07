Check out this large 1.5 story ranch home, sitting on almost 4.5 acres of privacy just outside of town. Level mostly wooded lot with room for an outbuilding within minutes to downtown, shopping, and restaurants, Highways 21, 8, 185, and F. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, and 2nd-floor office/bedroom. Solid wood doors and oak trim throughout the main level, Master Bedroom Suite includes his and hers walk-in closets, oversized bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks, and linen closet. Vaulted ceilings in Greatroom with open wood staircase. The kitchen is not to be missed oak cabinets with a large center island breakfast area off of the large covered back porch, dining room. This is a great home for having family gatherings. Over-sized two-car garage. Room for your truck or large SUV as well as your toys. Outback there is a greenhouse and raised garden beds for your vegetable garden. This home is located at the end of the street for privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $230,000
