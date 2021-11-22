 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $299,000

CHARMING HOME 20.35 m/l gorgeous acres just a couple miles outside of city limits of Potosi. Completely updated and remodeled, Open Floor plan, Full finished basement with a billiard room and living room in the walk-out basement. Master Bedroom Suite, Jet Tub and Separate Shower. Amazing Open floor plan, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, 24 x 24 2 car attached garage with a very nice covered patio that walks out from garage and back door area. Amazing views from the covered porch and across the fields. There is also a barn and an OVER-SIZE 7 garage door/bays electric and concrete floors in shop, Shop was used for an auto body repair. Possible extra bedroom in basement area. Spring Fed Creek, Fenced except for road frontage area.

