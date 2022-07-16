 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $299,850

New Home is almost complete! Conveniently located just a few minutes from town, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with full side walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial brick front. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinets/crown molding, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and large island. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and a full bathroom with 5' walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. Covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Full walkout basement with roughed-in plumbing for future bathroom is ready for your finishes. Call for more details.

