3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $334,900

New Home! Conveniently located just less than a mile from town. The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with partial stone front. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, crown molding, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and custom walk in tile shower. Home features main floor laundry, full side walkout basement with roughed-in plumbing for future bedroom & bathroom. Come take a look before it is gone.

