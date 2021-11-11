3 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $99,900

Low maintenance ranch features new carpet, laminate flooring and updates you've been wanting. An entry foyer leads to a living room with accent wall. The owner's suite has it's own full bathroom with shower and pedestal sink. The updated hall bath has tiled floor/walls and nice looking vanity. The eat-in kitchen has tasteful counters, dishwasher and stainless electric range, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Main floor laundry is right off of the back door! Newer architectural grade roof, easy vinyl insulated windows and vinyl siding. Enjoy the view of the neighborhood's trees and adjacent park from the front deck or sit on the back covered deck and enjoy peace and quiet in your newer fenced and spacious backyard.