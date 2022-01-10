 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $189,900

4 level lots, 1.46+/- acres, backing to trees and common ground, 2 car oversized detached garage with openers, circle driveway, deck, patio, shed, septic 8 years old. Finished walk out basement, fireplace, free standing stove, home shows nice, 2 baths, 3 bedrooms. gated lake development. 2-100 acre lakes for fishing, water and jet skiing. Large community pool. only 4 miles off of I55.

