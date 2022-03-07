Conveniently located just south of Bloomsdale on a beautiful lot with mature trees, this 3 bed/3 bath home will be snatched up quickly! This 1,500 square foot home offers plenty of space and is loaded with updates. It also includes a large, detached, 3 car garage with heat, a 100 amp electrical service, and concrete floors. Off the side of the house is a wooden deck, perfect for enjoying your evenings. The large yard connects with a neighboring farm offering privacy and a nice view. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, oak cabinetry, and a handy breakfast bar. The separate, formal dining room has beautiful hardwood floors and the main floor bath has been tastefully updated with wainscoting and built in cabinets. Two of the three bedrooms are upstairs with another full bathroom. The east side of the house had the roofline raised by a previous owner to provide high ceilings, ample space, and windows to let in plenty of natural light. Call for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Wednesday morning fatality on US 67 at Hildebrecht Road in St. Francois County.
A man faces burglary charges after allegedly breaking into Washington State Park facilities and stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools a…
An area woman faces felony charges this week after allegedly violating a protective order and reportedly stabbing her ex-husband with a pair o…
A Missouri eighth-grader who committed suicide last month after reportedly being bullied at school and whose funeral procession was made up of…
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on March 1 fo…
Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.
The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting on Monday.
The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.
A lawsuit petition has been sealed here involving the attempted sale of five apartment complexes subsidized with more than $18 million in low-…
The Leadwood Board of Alderman’s monthly meeting often includes discussion of the city’s ongoing water and sewer woes, but Monday night’s disc…