3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $249,900

Conveniently located just south of Bloomsdale on a beautiful lot with mature trees, this 3 bed/3 bath home will be snatched up quickly! This 1,500 square foot home offers plenty of space and is loaded with updates. It also includes a large, detached, 3 car garage with heat, a 100 amp electrical service, and concrete floors. Off the side of the house is a wooden deck, perfect for enjoying your evenings. The large yard connects with a neighboring farm offering privacy and a nice view. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, oak cabinetry, and a handy breakfast bar. The separate, formal dining room has beautiful hardwood floors and the main floor bath has been tastefully updated with wainscoting and built in cabinets. Two of the three bedrooms are upstairs with another full bathroom. The east side of the house had the roofline raised by a previous owner to provide high ceilings, ample space, and windows to let in plenty of natural light. Call for your private showing today!