3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $295,900

Come see this well-maintained brick home in the Weingarten area! Featuring an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Partially finished walkout basement with full bathroom, family room, sleeping area, rec area, and storage area. Enjoy your evenings on the back deck coming off your dining room. Take your pick with main floor or basement laundry. Home even features a central vacuum system! This is a guy’s dream home with an attached oversized 2 car garage, oversized single garage in the basement, and a 28x40 detached insulated garage with ac, electric heat, wood heat, bathroom and 30 amp rv plug in! Concrete driveway with extra parking. Conveniently located between Farmington and Ste. Genevieve with State Parks and wineries nearby. All measurements stated herein are approximate.

