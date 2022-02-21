Rustic elegance at its finest! A tasteful modern twist in this renovated 3-bedroom 3 bath rustic oasis. This home has had a recent custom renovation from ceiling to floor on both levels that would rival a picture in the latest Better Homes and Garden magazine. Custom built bookcases, 2 wall fireplaces, wood floors, walk out basement are just to name a few of the amenities. A walk-in shower, complete with a glass shower door, and an oversize soaking tub just for the master suite. the kitchen is worthy of a top chef with its quartz counter tops, stainless steel range hood, wine cooler, and shaker style cabinets. Entertain with all your family and friend in the lower-level family room, wet bar included. A wine lovers dream! This home is complete with a customized wine cellar for a fabulous wine collection. Have your favorite cool beverage or coffee looking out on lake this home backs up to or overlooking the 1.44 acres this home comes with!
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …
After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesda…
An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.
A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…
School closings for Friday
An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed an employee at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in …
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to…
Usually, during the Parkland’s rain-vs.-snow months — when precipitation forms seem to compete to see which ones can create the most miserable…
The small town of Leadwood is once again experiencing a shake-up among its leadership.