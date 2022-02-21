 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $329,900

Rustic elegance at its finest! A tasteful modern twist in this renovated 3-bedroom 3 bath rustic oasis. This home has had a recent custom renovation from ceiling to floor on both levels that would rival a picture in the latest Better Homes and Garden magazine. Custom built bookcases, 2 wall fireplaces, wood floors, walk out basement are just to name a few of the amenities. A walk-in shower, complete with a glass shower door, and an oversize soaking tub just for the master suite. the kitchen is worthy of a top chef with its quartz counter tops, stainless steel range hood, wine cooler, and shaker style cabinets. Entertain with all your family and friend in the lower-level family room, wet bar included. A wine lovers dream! This home is complete with a customized wine cellar for a fabulous wine collection. Have your favorite cool beverage or coffee looking out on lake this home backs up to or overlooking the 1.44 acres this home comes with!

