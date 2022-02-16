Beautiful brick home on 9 acres, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, kitchen with center island and pantry, formal dining room, living room/parlor, and spacious family room which includes brick fireplace with patio door opening onto deck overlooking pond. Over-sized 2 car garage with extra parking, detached 12 x 32 garage, walkout basement with the 1/2 bath. Beautiful view from front and rear of home. Located close to Weingarten Winery, Hawn State Park, Pickle Springs, and Hickory Canyon. All measurements stated herein are approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $395,000
