3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $395,000

Beautiful brick home on 9 acres, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, kitchen with center island and pantry, formal dining room, living room/parlor, and spacious family room which includes brick fireplace with patio door opening onto deck overlooking pond. Over-sized 2 car garage with extra parking, detached 12 x 32 garage, walkout basement with the 1/2 bath. Beautiful view from front and rear of home. Located close to Weingarten Winery, Hawn State Park, Pickle Springs, and Hickory Canyon. All measurements stated herein are approximate.