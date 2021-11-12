Your perfect 4,240 sq.ft lake home that is sure to impress awaits with upgrades galore along with panoramic views and sunsets! Walk into your beautiful living room with captivating views and a high-efficiency fireplace. Following the gleaming hardwood floors to your kitchen which features a stone island with LED under lighting, travertine backsplash, and granite countertops. Your master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and linen closet. An additional bedroom, guest bathroom, and laundry room complete the main floor. Downstairs offers a large family room, storage, 3rd bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the peaceful outdoors from your screened-in porch or on the maintenance free deck. The drive to this property fits a full-time lake lifestyle or vacation getaway with everything you could want, plus more! Amenities include pool, clubhouse, picnic area, pavilion, fishing lakes & friendly neighbors!
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $677,000
