Tucked away in a gated lake community, within 45 minutes of St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, this darling cabin is waiting for your special touches. Covered front porch leads you to the vaulted ceiling/exposed beams great room which includes the kitchen and dining rooms. All main floor living including master bedroom and laundry room. Large master bedroom plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Second living room or family room completes the main level. Nice private lot backs to woods. Partial, unfinished basement for storage of lake or yard machines. Convenient access to one of the 2 100+/- acre lakes. Community is ATV/UTV/boat friendly. a wonderful place to enjoy all season full time or weekend enjoyment.
3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times befor…
- Updated
A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A local businessman filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the City of Park Hills, its mayor and former mayor, as well as four city em…
- Updated
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to two accidents with injuries in the area on Sunday.
- Updated
St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Colum…
- Updated
An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.
- Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire late Monday night in Park Hills. The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire to be …
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.
- Updated
BONNE TERRE – North County running back Jobe Smith introduced himself to the relatively inexperienced defensive front of Farmington by rushing…
North County Board of Education members, during their October meeting, approved a budget amendment and discussed whether or not to allow full-…