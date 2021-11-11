3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $75,000

Tucked away in a gated lake community, within 45 minutes of St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, this darling cabin is waiting for your special touches. Covered front porch leads you to the vaulted ceiling/exposed beams great room which includes the kitchen and dining rooms. All main floor living including master bedroom and laundry room. Large master bedroom plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Second living room or family room completes the main level. Nice private lot backs to woods. Partial, unfinished basement for storage of lake or yard machines. Convenient access to one of the 2 100+/- acre lakes. Community is ATV/UTV/boat friendly. a wonderful place to enjoy all season full time or weekend enjoyment.