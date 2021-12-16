3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $89,900

Looking for a get away? Want to fish and swim? Less than 1 hour outside of St. Louis, siting on 1 acre is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Manufactured home just waiting for a new owner to make it theirs! This Home Is At Lake Seven Falls In Ste. Genevieve County. There are 2 sheds with room enough for a UTV or ATV's, a carport to park under. There is a pool and a hot tub for your enjoyment too! The Annual Assessment Of $300.00 Takes Care Of The Trash, Water, And Road Maintenance. You Have Access To The Four Lakes And Picnic Areas. Seller to include a new roof prior to closing!