 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $89,900

Looking for a get away? Want to fish and swim? Less than 1 hour outside of St. Louis, siting on 1 acre is a 3 bedroom 2 bath Manufactured home just waiting for a new owner to make it theirs! This Home Is At Lake Seven Falls In Ste. Genevieve County. There are 2 sheds with room enough for a UTV or ATV's, a carport to park under. There is a pool and a hot tub for your enjoyment too! The Annual Assessment Of $300.00 Takes Care Of The Trash, Water, And Road Maintenance. You Have Access To The Four Lakes And Picnic Areas. Seller to include a new roof prior to closing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in Iron County Friday evening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News