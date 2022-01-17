 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $159,900

Great Farm House recently renovated with 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Baths sitting on 5 acres of land. So much you can do with this. Bring your horse, dogs, cats, and kids and enjoy your new home. There are two small outbuildings as well.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News