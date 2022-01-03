 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $194,000

This won't last long! Adorable recently updated ranch home nestled on 4.44 acres with new carpet in bedrooms, new flooring in living room and kitchen. Nice back deck big enough for your grill and a patio set, a great way to relax in the evening. Enjoy sitting on the covered front porch all year.

