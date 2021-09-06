The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake and the Wayne County Historical Society are proud to announce the 30th Annual Old Greenville Days schedule of events running from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

This free event will be held in the Greenville Day Use Area adjacent to the Greenville Campground, just two miles south of Greenville, Missouri on U.S. Highway 67.

Plan to bring your favorite lawn chairs or blankets and check out the festivities which includes live bluegrass, country, and gospel music, handmade crafts, old time children’s games, performance by Boo Boo the Clown, an interpretive living history, guided tour of Memory Lane, stagecoach rides and more.

2021 Old Greenville Days Event Schedule

Friday September 17, 2021

9am – 6pm (Craft Booths Open)

6pm-9pm (Oak Hill Church Singers and Company Jam Session (Picnic Shelter)

Saturday September 18, 2021

8:20am-8:45am (Memorial at Union Cemetery)

9am-9:20am (Welcome and Opening Remarks at Picnic Shelter)

9am-6pm (Booths Open)