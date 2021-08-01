4 Bedroom Home in Bismarck - $85,000

House is being sold "as-is". The seller will not do any updates or repairs to the home. The property has passed occupancy inspection and the buyer may move in immediately. This old, historic house built in 1890 sits on the corner lot of Cedar & Elm streets. The 2-story home has lots of room and features an oversized 2 car carport, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and will need TLC. There is included a studio apartment with a 1 car carport on the rear of the property. There are many possibilities so come check this property out. Call today to see what your finishing touches could do for this home.