4 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $259,900

Oh my goodness is this one a GEM! 4 bedroom 3 full bath ranch in an awesome location, out in the country yet still an easy trip to Walmart...Welcome HOME to 10380 whispering Hills Dr! Nestled on 3.17 gorgeous, part cleared, part wooded, acres, fairly level, too, so the land is ready for a pool, additional outbuildings...It is ready to go! The most lovely sunset out the back, to be enjoyed while sitting on the freshly stained deck! And there is a hot tub pad/electric!! Inside enjoy the new LVP throughout both levels, fresh paint and tall ceilings with loads of windows & gas FP! This house has two master suites, so bring your parents, they can have their own space! This one is a multigenerational WIN! Outbuilding for your woodworking/storage of all the toys you'd enjoy here! Peacefulness, privacy, perfection at it's very finest. Almost everything is almost new! Seller giving a Home Warranty for Buyers peace of mind. No Water/Sewer bills here, just move in & enjoy nature in this beauty!