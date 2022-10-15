4 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $649,900

Built with quality & character at every turn, this barndominium style home showcases natural wood elements w/beautiful modern touches that blend together perfectly! Ceramic flooring flows effortlessly through the main level in elegant patterns. A well-appointed kitchen features quartz counters, brick back splash & handcrafted cabinetry. The main floor master suite is suited with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, shiplap & an extravagant tiled shower w/a freestanding tub. The main floor hosts another bedroom w/ensuite, an office, laundry, four seasons room & a pet room equipped w/a tiled dog washing station. Upstairs features two bedrooms w/large closets, full bath & rec room. Outdoors you will find a 50x44 heated & cooled shop, a 16x32 shop/gym, basketball court, fenced in chicken coop, 10x15 covered pergola, 33' pool, pool house, a beautiful breezeway, fenced in yard, & a 3/4 acre stocked pond. Private, quiet, peaceful...This property has it all!