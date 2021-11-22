4 Bedroom Home in Bloomsdale - $218,000

Beautiful 11.7 acres, a barn with 3 stalls, separate electric, well and septic. Riding ring, chicken coop, and 2 stocked ponds. Property is fully fenced with an electric gate across the driveway. All this plus a 4 bedroom 3 bath home, divided bedroom open floor plan. Bonus room could be an office/den or a great classroom for home schooling. Lower level is partially finished, a walkout with a wood burning stove and a full bath. Everything you need right here, off the beaten path yet only minutes to the interstate. Hunt, fish, grow your own vegetables, fruit and have fresh eggs everyday. This home is ready for the next lucky family to make it their own.