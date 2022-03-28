 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomsdale - $375,000

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, brick home in a prime location! Only a mile from the interstate and about 35 minutes from South County. With wood floors, tray ceilings, and an open floor plan, this home is sure to impress! the kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. The breakfast room opens up into the living room with tall, decorative ceilings, a gas fireplace, and large windows offering a great view of the country setting. The spacious master suite has wood floors, huge walk-in closet, and an amazing master bath with jacuzzi tub, double sink, and a custom tile shower. On the other end of the house, there are two other bedrooms and another full bath. The is also main floor laundry leading out into the large two car garage. The partially finished walk out basement has a full bathroom, large bedroom, and another walk-in closet. Walk out into the large, fenced in back yard and you will find a covered deck and an above ground swimming pool.

