Character & charm seamlessly come together in this Victorian home located near historic neighborhood of Bonne Terre. Once you enter the front door you will be greeted with the Victorian history that this home has to offer. Formal dining room right off the front entrance has beautiful double wooden doors that will guide you to your relaxing screened porch where you can sit and relax reading your favorite book or drinking your morning coffee. Walking through the home you will appreciate the crown molding, original pocket doors, claw foot bathtub in the upper-level bathroom, walk in master closet and center island in the kitchen. All upper-level windows and some main floor windows are updated thermal. Also has updated electric, plumbing & newer high efficiency gas furnace. Home is located on a great level lot and also has a 1,080sf detached garage with electric and heat. Call today to see this home
4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $150,000
